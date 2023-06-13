FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of FTAIP traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $25.94.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
