Fund 1 Investments LLC Buys New Position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,387,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,000. Tile Shop makes up approximately 6.7% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned approximately 7.64% of Tile Shop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTSH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS TTSH opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

