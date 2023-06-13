Fund 1 Investments LLC Invests $1.16 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $15,477,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in News by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 41,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in News by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,601 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $2,866,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of News stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

