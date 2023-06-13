Fund 1 Investments LLC Invests $9.60 Million in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,225,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,000. Vince makes up 4.4% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Vince at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNCE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vince in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Vince by 6.4% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Vince Stock Performance

Vince stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Vince Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 111.01% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $29,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at $547,362.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $42,477. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vince Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

Featured Articles

