Fund 1 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.0% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 706,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,215,000 after purchasing an additional 199,222 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,747,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $227.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

