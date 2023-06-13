Fund 1 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allbirds by 90.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allbirds by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 57.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dan Levitan acquired 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at $114,785.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 88,400 shares of company stock valued at $97,284. Company insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

