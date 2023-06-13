Fund 1 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Hibbett makes up about 1.2% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Trading cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

HIBB opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

