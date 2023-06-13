G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $14.58 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,355 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer comprises about 4.3% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Super Micro Computer worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.98. The stock had a trading volume of 476,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $270.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

