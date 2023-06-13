G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.00. 258,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,477. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.94.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 4,149 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $474,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,531 shares of company stock worth $3,543,480. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

