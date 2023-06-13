G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,000 shares during the period. Flywire comprises about 1.7% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Flywire worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Flywire by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $450,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,684.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $450,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,254,072 shares of company stock worth $126,571,861. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 40,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,593. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.20 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

