G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 138,000 PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 138,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in PROS by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,642,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,949 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,913,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,530. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

