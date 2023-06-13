G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.27. 63,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.72 and its 200 day moving average is $117.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $184.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $534,940.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

