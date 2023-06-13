G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Reduces Position in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,438 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Miromatrix Medical were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIRO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 36,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,048. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Miromatrix Medical ( NASDAQ:MIRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Miromatrix Medical had a negative net margin of 3,169.39% and a negative return on equity of 95.49%. Research analysts expect that Miromatrix Medical Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Miromatrix Medical from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

