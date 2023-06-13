G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 33,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,463,059.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 4,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $105,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,151,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,463,059.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,357,048 shares of company stock valued at $35,596,216 in the last ninety days. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMCI. Truist Financial started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of TMCI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. 12,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,124. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a negative return on equity of 48.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

