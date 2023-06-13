GameStop (NYSE:GME) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. GameStop has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 538,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 2.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GameStop by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 363.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 216.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

