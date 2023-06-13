GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 487,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,897 shares during the quarter. GDS makes up 1.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in GDS by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.68.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

