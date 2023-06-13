GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Trading Down 0.6%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €38.80 ($41.72) and last traded at €39.00 ($41.94). 280,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.24 ($42.19).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

