Gear Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$256.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.06.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of C$33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gear Energy will post 0.090009 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gear Energy Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

