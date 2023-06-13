General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) is Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 2.7% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.36. The company had a trading volume of 117,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,839. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

