General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $1,046,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Stock Down 0.9 %

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.