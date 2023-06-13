Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Genuine Parts by 45.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,100,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 656,655 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

