Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

GILD opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

