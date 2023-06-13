Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 15th total of 365,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GSMG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 108,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,613. Glory Star New Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Institutional Trading of Glory Star New Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

