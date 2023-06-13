Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW) Short Interest Down 71.1% in May

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Glory Star New Media Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GSMGW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 153,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,013. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile
