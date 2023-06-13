Gnosis Market Capitalization Achieves $282.02 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $108.90 or 0.00418289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $282.02 million and $1.70 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

