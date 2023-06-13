GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. 334,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 543,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$492.47 million, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.02.

GoGold Resources ( TSE:GGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.29 million during the quarter. GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0138252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

