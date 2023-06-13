GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Up 140.0% in May

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of GoGreen Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the first quarter worth $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GoGreen Investments by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GoGreen Investments by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 117,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

GoGreen Investments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOGN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 309,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,501. GoGreen Investments has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

GoGreen Investments Company Profile

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

