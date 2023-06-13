Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Down 74.1% in May

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the May 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance
Shares of GDHG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. 36,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13. Golden Heaven Group has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.23.
Golden Heaven Group Company Profile
