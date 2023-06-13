Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Down 74.1% in May

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the May 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance

Shares of GDHG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. 36,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13. Golden Heaven Group has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.23.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

