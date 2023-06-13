Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 262.6% in May

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 262.6% from the May 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,461 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $245,900.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,731,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,060,210.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 94,970 shares of company stock worth $1,244,156.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GER. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 162.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

GER traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. 262,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

