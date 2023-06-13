Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the May 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCU remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 66,776,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,122,170. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

