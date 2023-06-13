Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the May 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCU remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 66,776,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,122,170. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution
