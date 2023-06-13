Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.14.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($10.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 96.63% and a negative return on equity of 95.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenlane will post -14.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 478,603 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

