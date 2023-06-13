Grin Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $514,053.52 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,035.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00299385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00524839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00058877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00405304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003848 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

