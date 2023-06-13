Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GBAB opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

