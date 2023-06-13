GYEN Price Tops $0.0072 on Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 0% against the dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $38.62 million and approximately $28,571.42 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

