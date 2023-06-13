Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 18 ($0.23) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Price Performance

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.