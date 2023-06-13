Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Harbor Custom Development Trading Up 0.5 %

HCDI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 100,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,524. Harbor Custom Development has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by ($9.45). Harbor Custom Development had a negative return on equity of 108.57% and a negative net margin of 65.06%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harbor Custom Development will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

