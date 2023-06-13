Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIW) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCDIW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Harbor Custom Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region.

