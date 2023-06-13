Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIW) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance
NASDAQ HCDIW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Harbor Custom Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
Harbor Custom Development Company Profile
