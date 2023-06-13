Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 3M

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at 3M in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HOG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.95. 2,573,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

