Harris Associates L P Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harris Associates L P reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,290,571 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.5% of Harris Associates L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harris Associates L P owned about 0.56% of Netflix worth $734,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $431.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.28 and a 52 week high of $431.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.86.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

