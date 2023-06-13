Harris Associates L P Lowers Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Harris Associates L P trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in AON were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $318.01 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $338.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.18.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

See Also

