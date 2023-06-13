Harris Associates L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Harris Associates L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $143.50. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.