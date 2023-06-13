Head to Head Survey: Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) versus Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF)

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) and Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Boyd Gaming pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Genting Malaysia Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Boyd Gaming pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genting Malaysia Berhad pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boyd Gaming has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Genting Malaysia Berhad shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming $3.66 billion 1.92 $639.38 million $6.35 10.92 Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A $0.23 2.46

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Genting Malaysia Berhad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Genting Malaysia Berhad. Genting Malaysia Berhad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Genting Malaysia Berhad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming 18.48% 43.15% 11.02% Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boyd Gaming and Genting Malaysia Berhad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming 1 1 9 0 2.73 Genting Malaysia Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $75.29, indicating a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Boyd Gaming’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than Genting Malaysia Berhad.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Genting Malaysia Berhad on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. The company also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services. The Properties segment focuses on the property developments, property investment, and management. The Investment and Others segment refers to the utilities, reinsurance, yacht charter services, and information technology services. The company was founded on May 7, 1980 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

