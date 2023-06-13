Head to Head Survey: Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) & Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Datasea’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.25 billion 8.04 -$73.40 million ($0.24) -272.79 Datasea $17.08 million 1.66 -$6.52 million ($0.24) -4.61

Analyst Recommendations

Datasea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM. Ceridian HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datasea, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ceridian HCM and Datasea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 5 7 0 2.58 Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus price target of $78.79, suggesting a potential upside of 20.34%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than Datasea.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -2.73% -0.02% -0.01% Datasea -145.23% -489.83% -179.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Datasea on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc. is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries. The company, through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. has managed to commercialize its products to schools, public communities, governmental authorities, retail outlets, healthcare and scenic areas all over China. Datasea was founded by Zhi Xin Liu, Fu Liu, and Xing Zhong Sun on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

