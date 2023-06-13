Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the May 15th total of 618,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Up 3.2 %

HCTI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,930. Healthcare Triangle has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 24.37% and a negative return on equity of 81.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.81% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.