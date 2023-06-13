Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,078,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,005 shares during the period. Heartland Financial USA comprises 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 7.25% of Heartland Financial USA worth $143,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.45. 7,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

