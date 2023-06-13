Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

HNNAZ opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

