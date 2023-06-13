Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Up 237.4% in May

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a growth of 237.4% from the May 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 115,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of HEPA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 76,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,300. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $42.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

