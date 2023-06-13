HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $12.11 million and $225,731.81 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00019341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015663 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,990.82 or 1.00054201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002493 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00445608 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $261,583.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.