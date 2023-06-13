HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Update

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,500 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the May 15th total of 714,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at $30,096,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,106,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 3.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,322 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter worth about $12,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Stock Performance

Shares of HLVX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 82,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,716. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. Equities research analysts predict that HilleVax will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

