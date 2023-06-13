Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Decreased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.91. 295,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,450. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.17 and a 200 day moving average of $196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

